20-year-old man arrested for abducting woman, Portsmouth police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was arrested for allegedly abducting a woman Wednesday night, the Portsmouth Police Department said.

Ja’Von Various Cooper, 20, was charged with abduction, grand larceny and assault.

The investigation began around 7:15 p.m. when officers responded to a report of a 21-year-old woman being abducted.

Portsmouth detectives were able to find Cooper and the victim in Suffolk. Cooper was arrested with help from the Suffolk Police Department.

In addition to the charges from the Wednesday abduction, Cooper was served with outstanding warrants for abduction, malicious wounding, burglary, and interfering with the ability to call 911, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

Cooper was turned over to the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.