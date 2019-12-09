NORFOLK, Va. — The suspect in the 2005 murder of a Hampton University student has turned himself in, after more than 14 years on the run.

33-year-old Jihad Amir Ramadan is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old BJ Bryant.

Early on the morning of July 17, 2005, Hampton police received a call of a large fight on East Queens Way. Arriving officers found a large fight in progress. Bryant was suffering from stab wounds.

Bryant was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Ramadan, who was 18 at the time of the stabbing, went into hiding and is believed to have fled the state. Investigators had previously said Ramadan's family likely helped him avoid arrest, according to a U.S. Marshals news release.

On September 11, Ramadan turned himself in to Norfolk Police. He is currently being held without bond.

Ramadan was recently featured as a fugitive on the Investigation Discovery television series "In Pursuit with John Walsh" and was also previously featured on "America's Most Wanted."

