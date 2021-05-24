NC man sentenced for 2019 shooting at Oceanfront hotel

Garvin Louis Andrews had pleaded guilty to shooting his girlfriend on February 23, 2019, at the Hyatt House hotel on Atlantic Avenue in Virginia Beach.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A North Carolina man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison for shooting a woman at an Oceanfront hotel in 2019.

53-year-old Garvin Louis Andrews, formerly of Charlotte, was sentenced on charges of Aggravated Malicious Wounding and Use of a Firearm.

Andrews had pleaded guilty to shooting his girlfriend on February 23, 2019, at the Hyatt House hotel on Atlantic Avenue in Virginia Beach. Prosecutors said the couple was visiting from North Carolina when they got into a fight in their hotel room. Andrews then shot his girlfriend three times in the elevator bay.

Prosecutors said Andrews admitted to detectives he shot the woman, stating he just "flipped out" and the gun jammed after the third shot. Investigators at the scene said Andrews smelled of alcohol and was leaning against a wall for balance.