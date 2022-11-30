22-year-old man accused of attempted murder in Franklin, police say

FRANKLIN, Va. — A 22-year-old man is wanted for attempted murder and other charges in Franklin for allegedly shooting at a vehicle Tuesday evening.
The Franklin Police Department said Deshawn Patillo is at large and considered armed and dangerous. He faces the following charges:
- Attempted murder
- Shooting into an occupied vehicle
- Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Threatening to kill
- Reckless handling of a firearm
- Assault and battery
The investigation began shortly before 7 p.m. after police got a report of a vehicle being hit by bullets while in use. The police department didn't say if the driver was hurt or where the shooting happened.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact the police department at 757-562-8575, Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-516-7100 or online through P3 Tips.