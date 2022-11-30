22-year-old man accused of attempted murder in Franklin, police say

The Franklin Police Department said Deshawn Patillo is at large and considered armed and dangerous.

FRANKLIN, Va. — A 22-year-old man is wanted for attempted murder and other charges in Franklin for allegedly shooting at a vehicle Tuesday evening.

The Franklin Police Department said Deshawn Patillo is at large and considered armed and dangerous. He faces the following charges:

Attempted murder

Shooting into an occupied vehicle

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Threatening to kill

Reckless handling of a firearm

Assault and battery

The investigation began shortly before 7 p.m. after police got a report of a vehicle being hit by bullets while in use. The police department didn't say if the driver was hurt or where the shooting happened.