23-year-old man arrested for setting house on fire in Gloucester County

Authorities arrested Ta’Kuan Keontay Bingham, 23, and charged him with burning/destroying an occupied dwelling and felony animal cruelty.

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — A man was arrested for causing a house fire that killed three pets a week ago.

Gloucester County Sheriff's Office said 23-year-old Ta’Kuan Keontay Bingham from King and Queen County was taken into custody on Friday, Jan. 29 for setting a house on fire. This is the same home where he was once living.

Bingham was arrested during a traffic stop while riding as a passenger in a vehicle on Glenns Road.

The sheriff's office and Gloucester Fire and Rescue were called on Tuesday, Jan. 19, about a suspicious house fire in the 12300 block of Beech Trail. When firefighters arrived they found three family pets including two dogs and a cat inside of the home.

Gloucester County Animal Control was also on the scene to investigate the animal-related violations. They assisted in an effort to revive the pets but were unsuccessful.

Once the entire incident was assessed, officials called Arson Specialists from the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation for additional assistance.

The arson specialists determined that the house was intentionally set on fire.