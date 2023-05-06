24-year-old Norfolk man convicted of raping woman in 2021

Lachlan Mullins was charged with rape in October 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — A 24-year-old man from Norfolk was convicted of raping a woman he met at a bar in 2021, city officials said Monday.

The incident happened on June 5, 2021, after Lachlan Mullins left the bar with the victim and several of her friends, ending up at her residence with several people.

One of the victim's friends witnessed the rape and pleaded with Mullins to stop, according to testimony presented during the trial. It happened while the victim was experiencing a blackout, according to officials.

Mullins was charged with rape in October 2021. After a three-day trial and nearly four hours of deliberation, the jury found Millins guilty as charged. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 16.

"Our heart is with the victim of Mr. Mullins' crime," Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi wrote in a news release. "We are eternally grateful to the victim’s friend, who came forward and supported the victim with the truth. Her testimony proved vital to proving this case, and thanks to her and to the victim, Mr. Mullins will be accountable for his crime."

Anyone who has fallen victim to crime, including sexual assault, can access resources available at the Norfolk Family Justice Center by visiting its website or calling 757-330-0376.