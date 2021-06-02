25-year-old man dies after being shot in Suffolk overnight

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police are searching for answers to an overnight shooting that killed a Suffolk man.
The Suffolk Police Department said it was called on Saturday, Feb. 6 around 12:07 a.m. about a shooting that happened in the 600 block of East Washington Street.
When officers arrived, they found 25-year-old Diamonta Christopher Price who was suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his life-threatening injuries but did not survive.
Officials said Price's death happened as a result of his injuries.
The incident is under investigation and there are no further details available at this time.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Suffolk Police or the Crime Line at 888-LOCK-U-UP.