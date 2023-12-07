2 teens hospitalized after shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two teens are hurt after a shooting in Newport News Wednesday night.
The shooting happened in the 800 block of 26th Street just before 9 p.m., according to the Newport News Police Department.
When officers arrived, they found two teenage boys, ages 17 and 15, with gunshot wounds.
The boys were taken to the hospital; they are expected to survive.
Police haven't released any suspect information.
Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.