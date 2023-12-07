x
2 teens hospitalized after shooting in Newport News

When officers arrived at the scene on 26th Street, they found two teenage boys, ages 17 and 15, with gunshot wounds.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two teens are hurt after a shooting in Newport News Wednesday night.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of 26th Street just before 9 p.m., according to the Newport News Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found two teenage boys, ages 17 and 15, with gunshot wounds.

The boys were taken to the hospital; they are expected to survive.

Police haven't released any suspect information. 

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

