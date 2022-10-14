Police name suspect in Portsmouth double shooting that left 1 dead

Avery Peoples, 29, is wanted on several charges, the Portsmouth Police Department said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department said Friday it is looking for a 29-year-old man following a deadly shooting in late September.

Avery Peoples, 29, is wanted for first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, malicious shooting, use of a firearm, missile into an occupied building and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The shooting happened on Sept. 25 on Carver Circle, which is right off Rodman Avenue and Portsmouth Boulevard.

Police officers responded around 4 a.m. that day after two people were shot. One of the victims, Lamont Brown, 41, died, the police department wrote in a news release.

The other person was said to have life-threatening injuries.