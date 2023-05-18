2nd suspect arrested in deadly Elizabeth City shooting

Police arrested 19-year-old Dy’Yon Darrell Hall on Thursday and 20-year-old Lorenzo Santiago Cedeno Jr. on Tuesday.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Elizabeth City police arrested a second man in connection to a shooting that left one man dead and another injured last weekend.

The shooting happened just after midnight Saturday in the Hickory Village Mobile Home Park on River Road. When officers got to the scene, they found two men who had each been shot several times. Both men were taken by EMS to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.

Cedric Green, 35, was subsequently transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Officials haven't given an update on his condition.

Tavori Fletcher, 40, died as a result of his injuries at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.

Earlier this week, ECPD listed Cedeno as a suspect. Police considered him armed and dangerous; however, he was arrested Tuesday with the help of the Chesapeake Police Department, according to ECPD.

Cedeno is charged with murder and attempted first-degree murder possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a stolen vehicle. He was processed and transported to Chesapeake City Jail with no bond.