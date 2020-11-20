2nd Virginia man convicted in fatal shooting of 9-year-old

Markiya Dickson was killed in May 2019 when bullets ripped through a cookout at Carter Jones Park. An 11-year-old boy and a third person were wounded.

RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia man has been convicted of murder and other charges for the shooting death of a 9-year-old girl and the wounding of another child in a Richmond park last year.

News outlets report a Richmond City Circuit Court jury found Jermaine Davis guilty Thursday after a two day trial.

Markiya Dickson was killed in May 2019 when bullets ripped through a cookout at Carter Jones Park. An 11-year-old boy and a third person were wounded.

The jury has recommended that Davis spends 33 years behind bars. He is expected to be sentenced in February.