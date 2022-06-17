3 arrested for allegedly shooting at, robbing man near Lynnhaven Mall in Virginia Beach

The investigation began when officers responded to the 800 block of Lynnhaven Parkway after someone reported a group of people shooting at each other.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three men were arrested for allegedly shooting at and robbing a man near Lynnhaven Mall in Virginia Beach Wednesday.

Ahmod Finney, 21, Amir Hasan, 21 and Curran Hunter, 31, were charged with armed robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and attempted malicious wounding, the Virginia Beach Police Department said.

The investigation began when police officers responded to the 800 block of Lynnhaven Parkway shortly after 3 p.m. after someone reported a group of people shooting at each other in a parking lot.

Investigators believe four men robbed another man, and while doing so, shot at the victim and a woman he was with. No one was hurt, though.

Police officers found the suspects' vehicle and three of the four suspects. Officers are still working to identify the fourth suspect.