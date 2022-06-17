3 arrested for allegedly shooting at, robbing man near Lynnhaven Mall in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three men were arrested for allegedly shooting at and robbing a man near Lynnhaven Mall in Virginia Beach Wednesday.
Ahmod Finney, 21, Amir Hasan, 21 and Curran Hunter, 31, were charged with armed robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and attempted malicious wounding, the Virginia Beach Police Department said.
The investigation began when police officers responded to the 800 block of Lynnhaven Parkway shortly after 3 p.m. after someone reported a group of people shooting at each other in a parking lot.
Investigators believe four men robbed another man, and while doing so, shot at the victim and a woman he was with. No one was hurt, though.
Police officers found the suspects' vehicle and three of the four suspects. Officers are still working to identify the fourth suspect.
Investigators are still looking into what happened. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department's first precinct at 757-385-4377 or leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.