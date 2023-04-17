3 arrested in connection to deadly double shooting in Ahoskie, Hertford County deputies say

The shooting happened in the 300 block Jernigan Airport Road, the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office said.

AHOSKIE, N.C. — Three people were arrested in connection to a shooting in Ahoskie, North Carolina, that left a man and a teenager dead Friday afternoon, the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of Jernigan Airport Road. Deputies responded around 1:40 p.m. Friday on a report of two people lying in the backyard with gunshot wounds.

When the deputies arrived, they located the two people, who were confirmed dead. They were identified as a 17-year-old boy who lived at the residence and Derrick Lamont Monger, 46.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the sheriff’s office started processing the crime scene and investigating what happened.

Based on conversations with several witnesses, investigators think the two victims both had guns and shot each other, and that a second shooting happened soon after the first.

According to the sheriff's office, the house was hit by gunfire several times and bullet fragments grazed another person inside. Medics took him to a hospital to be treated and he was later released.

In the second shooting, investigators identified four suspects, three of which stayed at the residence. The sheriff's office said they were related to Monger.

The three were arrested and are in custody at the Hertford County Detention Center. The fourth suspect hasn't been caught.

Cameron Lassiter and Justin Powell were charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property.