3 arrested after stolen vehicle chase ends in Norview area of Norfolk, police say

NORFOLK, Va. — Three people were arrested Wednesday afternoon after a stolen vehicle chase in the Norview area of Norfolk, according to police.

The chase ended in the 6900 block of Sewells Point Road, right next to Norview High School and down the road from Norview Middle School.

The Norfolk Police Department is asking people to stay away from the area as they investigate what happened.

No other information was immediately available.

