3 children rescued from sinking vehicle in Newport News, mother arrested: Police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Hampton woman was arrested after three children were rescued from a sinking vehicle in Newport News Monday night, police said.

Reality Nicole Goodwin, 27, was charged with one count each drunk in public and reckless driving, four counts of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and three counts of child endangerment.

It happened in the 1100 block of Arboretum Way, where police responded shortly after 9:30 p.m. to a report of a sinking vehicle.

When officers got there, they were told that a woman drove the vehicle into a retention pond, got out of the vehicle with the children inside and walked away.

The Newport News Police Department said several bystanders got into the water, cut the seatbelts and got the children out of the vehicle.

The children, all under the age of 10, were taken to a hospital to be looked at, but they weren't hurt.

Officers found Goodwin nearby and detained her. She assaulted a police officer several times and was arrested. She also went to the hospital to be evaluated and assaulted another officer several times.

According to the police department, Child Protective Services was requested for the children. In a news release Tuesday afternoon, Police Chief Steve Drew thanked the people who saved the children.

“Because of your efforts, these three children escaped this incident, unharmed,” Chief Drew said. “I am so grateful for your quick thinking and bravery. I believe your actions saved lives. You are to be commended.”