3 in custody after skeletal remains found in Accomack County

Authorities in Maryland received information that a missing person was dead and that the body was disposed of in Accomack County.

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — Three people are in custody after a missing person's skeletal remains were found in Accomack County.

According to the Accomack County Sheriff's Office, on June 23 just before 9 p.m., deputies found skeletal remains in the 30400 block of Green Hill Road in New Church.

Detectives from Wicomico County, Maryland, were searching for a missing person. The sheriff's office received information that the missing person was dead and that the body had been disposed of in Accomack County.

Detectives from both the Accomack County Sheriff's Office and the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office found the skeletal remains.

The remains were taken to the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.

On July 10, the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office made a "preliminary identification but a positive identification is still pending," according to ACSO.

As a result of the investigation, three people from Salisbury, Maryland were taken into custody:

Johmon Lawrence Handy, 32

Ronjai Allen Wharton, 23

Amanda Rooks, 33