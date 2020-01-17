×
3 more linked to neo-Nazi group arrested in Georgia

The arrests are adding to rising fears that Monday's rally in Richmond will turn violent and could become a repeat of the deadly 2017 'Unite the Right' rally.

Police in Georgia say three men linked to a violent white supremacist group have been charged with conspiring to commit murder. 

Friday's announcement comes a day after three other members of The Base who were believed to be planning to attend a pro-gun rally in Virginia were arrested on federal charges. 

The arrests are adding to rising fears that Monday's rally in Richmond will turn violent and could potentially become a repeat of the deadly 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville. 

Experts say members of The Base train in military-style camps, want to create a white ethno-state and have pledged violence against minorities.

Undated photos provided by Floyd County, Ga., Police show from left, Luke Austin Lane of Floyd County, Jacob Kaderli of Dacula, and Michael Helterbrand of Dalton, Ga. FBI spokesman Kevin Rowson said Friday, Jan 20, 2020, that agents assisted in the arrests of the three Georgia men linked to The Base, a violent white supremacist group, on charges of conspiracy to commit murder and participating in a criminal street gang.

