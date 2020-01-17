3 more linked to neo-Nazi group arrested in Georgia

The arrests are adding to rising fears that Monday's rally in Richmond will turn violent and could become a repeat of the deadly 2017 'Unite the Right' rally.

Police in Georgia say three men linked to a violent white supremacist group have been charged with conspiring to commit murder.

Friday's announcement comes a day after three other members of The Base who were believed to be planning to attend a pro-gun rally in Virginia were arrested on federal charges.

The arrests are adding to rising fears that Monday's rally in Richmond will turn violent and could potentially become a repeat of the deadly 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville.