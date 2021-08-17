3 people displaced after Suffolk house fire

The fire was mostly kept to the garage and first floor of the two-story house. Three adults were displaced, but nobody was hurt.

A release from the city said people first called for help around 1:30 p.m. Teams got to the house in the 5000 block of South Links Circle seven minutes later.

When firefighters got there, smoke was coming from the garage.

The city spokesperson said the fire "was quickly knocked down." It mostly damaged the garage and the first floor of the two-story house.