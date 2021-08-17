3 people displaced after Suffolk house fire

SUFFOLK, Va. — Three people were displaced from their home in the Harbourview South Village neighborhood of Suffolk Tuesday because of a fire.
A release from the city said people first called for help around 1:30 p.m. Teams got to the house in the 5000 block of South Links Circle seven minutes later.
When firefighters got there, smoke was coming from the garage.
The city spokesperson said the fire "was quickly knocked down." It mostly damaged the garage and the first floor of the two-story house.
Nobody was hurt. The Fire Marshal's Office hasn't said yet what caused the fire, but they're investigating to figure that out.