Police: 3-year-old abducted by mother, boyfriend in Suffolk

The Suffolk Police Department said Z’Kari Goodman was taken by his mother and boyfriend. His father has full legal custody.

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department said a three-year-old child was abducted by his mother and her boyfriend Friday night.

According to the police department, Z’Kari Goodman was removed from a residence in the 100 block of Fayette Street by his mother, Keevonda Stokely, and her boyfriend, Larrio Gray, around 8 p.m.

The police department said Andre Goodman, the father who has full legal custody, tried to get his son before Stokely and Grey entered their vehicle but was threatened with a weapon.

Stokely and Gray left the residence in a black 2005 Honda Accord with VA Temporary Registration 51278R.

Z’Kari Goodman is four feet tall, weighs around 42 pounds and has chin-length plats/braids. Z’Kari was last seen wearing a black and white t-shirt, with blue and white Adidas pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 757-923-2350 or call 888-LOCK-U-UP.