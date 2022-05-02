Girl dies after being pulled from pond in Chesapeake, police say

Officers were sent to a residence on Farringdon Way after a child was reported missing. Soon after, a girl was found unresponsive in a pond.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department said a three-year-old girl died after being pulled from a pond over the weekend.

On Saturday, shortly before midnight, officers were sent to the 4300 block of Farringdon Way after a child was reported missing. The address is in a condominium complex in the Western Branch North part of the city.

According to the police department, officers searched the immediate area around the residence. Not long after, the girl was found face down in a pond directly behind the residence, and she was unresponsive.

The girl was given first aid treatment and taken to a local hospital. The police department said she died from her injuries on Monday morning.

The incident is under investigation and a department spokesman said criminal charges could be pending, depending on what investigators find.

The police department said Child Protective Services was contacted.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to reach out to the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through P3Tips.