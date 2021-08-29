Hampton Police: 30-year-old man shot at Waffle House overnight

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police need help with identifying the suspect.

HAMPTON, Va. — A 30-year-old man was seriously injured after being shot at a Waffle House in Hampton early Sunday morning.

In a press release, the Hampton Police Division said officers responded to the 1800 block of West Mercury Boulevard shortly before 3 a.m. after a shooting was reported. That's in the area of the Peninsula Town Center.

At the scene, officers located a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators think an altercation between the victim and another man took place at the Waffle House, resulting in gunshots being exchanged between the two.

The police division didn't say who the victim was. They are also asking for help with identifying the suspect.

If you have any information about the incident, you're asked to call the police division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also send a tip at P3Tips.com.