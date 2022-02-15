32 kilos of fentanyl, 12 kilos of meth; Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Harrisburg law enforcement agencies seize drugs

12.5 kilograms of fentanyl and 5 kilograms of meth were picked up in Hampton Roads. One man was arrested, but his name wasn't shared.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is from a separate story about the rise in fentanyl that first aired in September 2021.

A coalition of law enforcement agencies seized more than 32 kilograms of (suspected) fentanyl and 12 kilograms of methamphetamines in a joint operation on Feb. 7.

Out of that haul, 12.5 kilograms of fentanyl and 5 kilograms of meth were picked up in Hampton Roads. One man was arrested, but his name wasn't shared.

The rest of the drugs were found in a tractor trailer in Dupont, Pennsylvania.

The Virginia Beach Police Department, Norfolk Border Enforcement Security Task Force (BEST), and law enforcement teams from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, coordinated the searches. They were investigating a transnational drug organization, according to a spokesperson for VBPD.

"This operation highlights the importance of the strong partnerships and cooperative effort that is the foundation of the BEST program," the spokesperson wrote.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency describes fentanyl as 100 times more potent than morphine. When it comes to that drug, 2 milligrams can be fatal.