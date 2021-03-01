32-year-old man dies in overnight shooting in Portmouth

Police said a man was pronounced dead on the scene after a shooting occurred in the 20th block of Merrimac Drive.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was killed in a Portsmouth shooting Sunday morning and police are looking for answers.

Portsmouth police were called Sunday, Jan. 2 around 12:13 a.m. to the 20th block of Merrimac Drive for a man who was shot in the upper body.

Officers and medics said when they got to the scene they found 32-year-old Tony Lamont Deans, who was pronounced dead.

The incident is currently under investigation by detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit.