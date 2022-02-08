In a 12-hour span, police say 3 men walked into hospitals with gunshot wounds from Portsmouth

A tweet from the department said the third victim walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound around 12:20 p.m.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a third gunshot wound case of the day.

A tweet from the department said a man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound around 12:20 p.m.

This man is expected to live, the tweet says.

There's no explanation of where in the city he was shot, or what might have led up to the shooting.

Earlier on Aug. 2, around 1:20 a.m. and 1:45 a.m., two other people walked into hospitals with gunshot wounds they said they got in Portsmouth.

One of those men, 28-year-old Bernard Maurice Clack, died from his injuries.

Police spokeswoman Victoria Varnedoe said the early-morning shootings didn't seem to be related.

If you know anything that could help detectives, call the area's Crime Line at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP or leave a tip online. You can stay anonymous.