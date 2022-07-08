4 arrested after woman fatally shot near Edenton, Chowan County deputies say

The shooting happened on June 28 shortly after midnight on NC 32 just north of Greenhall Road in Chowan County, North Carolina.

CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Four people were arrested Friday after a woman was shot and killed near Edenton, North Carolina, last month, according to the Chowan County Sheriff's Office.

Macendrick Amondez Smith and Siete Tyhee Lee Baker both face murder charges, while Brandi Lynn Miller and Grace Marie Carter face charges of accessory after the fact.

The shooting happened on June 28 shortly after midnight on NC 32 just north of Greenhall Road. Lakita Morring was the victim, but the Chowan County Sheriff's Office didn't say what led to the shooting.

Smith and Barker are being held without bond in the Chowan County Detention Center, while Miller and Carter are being held in Albemarle District Jail with a bond of $25,000 each.