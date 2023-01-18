4 arrested after Suffolk police pull over vehicle connected to triple shooting outside restaurant

The shooting happened outside the High Tide Restaurant on Commerce Street. Three people were shot but are expected to recover.

Example video title will go here for this video

SUFFOLK, Va. — Four people were arrested Monday night after Suffolk police pulled over a vehicle connected to a triple shooting that happened in front of a downtown restaurant over the weekend.

The traffic stop happened around 8:15 p.m., but police didn't specify where it happened. Of the four people arrested, two were under 18 years old.

The driver of the car was identified as Ezaviya Jordan, 18. He faces three counts of aggravated assault, four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, conspiracy to commit a felony and a concealed weapon charge.

Elijawayn Anthony, 19, faces two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and a concealed weapon charge.

The two underage suspects, who haven't been named because they are minors, are being held at Chesapeake Juvenile Services.

The shooting happened overnight Saturday outside the High Tide restaurant on Commerce Street. The Suffolk Police Department responded at 1 a.m. after officers heard several gunshots coming from the area.

Medics took two people to a hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds, while a third victim took themselves to the hospital. All three have injuries that are not life-threatening.

The Commerce Street shooting was one of several Hampton Roads experienced over the weekend. From Saturday through Monday morning, at least 12 people were shot across the region, including another triple shooting in Suffolk.

The second triple shooting happened on Old College Drive following a fight early Monday morning. Two of the victims are in critical condition, according to police.

Both Suffolk shootings are still being investigated. Anyone with information about what happened can reach out to Suffolk police at 757-923-2350 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.