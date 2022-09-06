4 girls accused of burglary at Hampton elementary school

Police said it happened at Kraft Elementary School. The youngest suspect is just 7 years old.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a burglary at an elementary school, with the youngest suspect being just 7 years old.

Police said it happened Saturday at Kraft Elementary School. The suspects reportedly used a stick to break into the window of a door and get into the school.

According to HPD, the suspects vandalized several classrooms and stole items from them.

Police found the suspects nearby shortly after the incident.

The suspects are as followed:

A 7-year-old girl from Gloucester

A 10-year-old girl from Hampton

A 10-year-old girl from Chesapeake

A 12-year-old girl from Chesapeake