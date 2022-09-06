4 girls accused of burglary at Hampton elementary school

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a burglary at an elementary school, with the youngest suspect being just 7 years old.
Police said it happened Saturday at Kraft Elementary School. The suspects reportedly used a stick to break into the window of a door and get into the school.
According to HPD, the suspects vandalized several classrooms and stole items from them.
Police found the suspects nearby shortly after the incident.
The suspects are as followed:
- A 7-year-old girl from Gloucester
- A 10-year-old girl from Hampton
- A 10-year-old girl from Chesapeake
- A 12-year-old girl from Chesapeake
The department said the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.