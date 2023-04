According to Virginia Beach police, officers conducted a felony stop that led to a foot pursuit near the Brambleton exit of the highway.

NORFOLK, Va. — Four people are in custody after a robbery resulted in a foot pursuit on I-264 Tuesday.

VBPD said it stemmed from a robbery and that four people are now in custody.