4 arrested after vehicle chase ends in Newport News, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Four people, including two minors, were arrested Thursday afternoon after a vehicle chase ended in Newport News, according to police.

The group was arrested around 2:30 p.m. in the area of 41st Street and Chestnut Avenue, which is right off Interstate 664 and close to the Newsome Park section of Newport News.

About half an hour earlier, Newport News police officers had joined the vehicle chase, which started outside of the city. When the suspects' vehicle stopped working, those inside got out and ran away but were soon detained.

The Newport News Police Department (NNPD) said charges in Norfolk are pending but didn't specify what those are. 13News Now has reached out to the Norfolk Police Department for more information.