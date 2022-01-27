Police say one woman who was in grave condition has died. Four others remain hospitalized.

WASHINGTON — One person is dead and four others were hospitalized after a shooting at a Days Inn hotel in Northwest Thursday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department and D.C. Police Commander Duncan Bedlion.

The incident happened on the 4400 block of Connecticut Avenue, police said.

During a news conference Thursday morning, Commander Bedlion said some of the shooting victims were found at the scene and others took themselves to the hospital. Police said that one woman was taken to the hospital in grave condition, and she later died from her injuries Thursday morning.

Police had originally tweeted that a woman died at the scene, but Commander Bedlion told the public during the news conference that no one has been pronounced dead. A few hours after the news conference, MPD tweeted that one woman had died from her injuries.

Bedlion said police believe there was a party inside the hotel room with multiple people in attendance. He said police are still trying to investigate the circumstances of the shooting.

Bedlion also said the department had received previous complaints from the community about the hotel -- with some incidents involving drug activity. Bedlion added that police have actively worked to address the issues with residents nearby.

At this time, there is no lookout for a suspect or suspects. But, police are asking witnesses who may have any information to come forward.

The police activity shut down streets in both directions between southbound Connecticut Avenue and Brandywine and Tilden streets. Streets have since reopened.

The identities of the victims have not been released at this time.

Anyone with information should contact police at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.