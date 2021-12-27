Police: 4 shot during domestic dispute at Virginia rest stop

Virginia State Police said several people tried to intervene when a dispute between a man and a woman turned physical at a rest area off Interstate 81.

WINCHESTER, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from Dec. 19, 2021.

Police in Virginia say four people were shot during a domestic dispute at a Virginia rest stop.

The Washington Post reports that Virginia State Police said several people tried to intervene when a dispute between a man and a woman turned physical at a rest area off Interstate 81 on Sunday morning.

Police say Cesar Juarez Avila fired at the woman and people who tried to help, then fled in a Chevrolet Malibu.

Police say the woman and three men who tried to intervene were taken to hospitals with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.