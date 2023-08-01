Coastal Edge break-in suspects caught, Virginia Beach police say

A police spokesperson said the suspects were involved in three burglaries and they are all juveniles.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Four suspects accused of breaking into a Coastal Edge store in Virginia Beach last month have been caught, police said Tuesday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said the suspects were involved in three burglaries total, and they are all juveniles. The break-ins happened over a three-month period, one of which was on July 23 at the store on 21st Street and Arctic Avenue.

The store's cameras captured video footage of the break-in, which showed four people walking through a parking lot.