49-year-old woman killed in Newport News

Police found a woman dead in a residence on Old Denbigh Blvd. Their investigation showed that she had injuries, and they determined the case to be a homicide.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is investigating the homicide of 49-year-old Sammy Lee Pair.

Police said Pair lived in the 1100 block of Old Denbigh Blvd., the same block where they found her body in the early part of Sunday morning.

A release from the department said they were called to the scene at 1:09 a.m. on Jan. 3.

Police said Pair had injuries, but they did not say what type of injuries those were.

Newport News Police said the case was determined to be a homicide.

There's no information on a possible suspect in the case.