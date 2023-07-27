5 men charged following undercover child predator operation in Virginia Beach

VBPD said the men had conversations with investigators who were using an "online juvenile persona."

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Five men were taken into custody following an undercover operation aimed at catching child predators last week, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

VBPD said the men had conversations with investigators who were using an "online juvenile persona."

The men responded to a location to have sex with that person for money. When they got to the location, the following men were taken into custody:

Hyman Stubbs II, 36, was charged with Attempt Carnal Knowledge of a Minor, Use of Communications Systems to Facilitate Certain Offenses Involving Children, and Resisting Arrest.

Geraldpao Balandra, 23, was charged with Attempt Carnal Knowledge of a Minor and Use of Communications Systems to Facilitate Certain Offenses Involving Children.

Justin Macezinskas, 40, was charged with Attempt Carnal Knowledge of a Minor and Use of Communications Systems to Facilitate Certain Offenses Involving Children.

Reggie Keaton, 45, was charged with Attempt Carnal Knowledge of a Minor and Use of Communications Systems to Facilitate Certain Offenses Involving Children.

Elmer Aquilar, 32, was charged with Attempt Carnal Knowledge of a Minor and Use of Communications Systems to Facilitate Certain Offenses Involving Children.