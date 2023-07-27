x
5 men charged following undercover child predator operation in Virginia Beach

VBPD said the men had conversations with investigators who were using an "online juvenile persona."
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Five men were taken into custody following an undercover operation aimed at catching child predators last week, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

The men responded to a location to have sex with that person for money. When they got to the location, the following men were taken into custody:

  • Hyman Stubbs II, 36, was charged with Attempt Carnal Knowledge of a Minor, Use of Communications Systems to Facilitate Certain Offenses Involving Children, and Resisting Arrest.
  • Geraldpao Balandra, 23, was charged with Attempt Carnal Knowledge of a Minor and Use of Communications Systems to Facilitate Certain Offenses Involving Children.
  • Justin Macezinskas, 40, was charged with Attempt Carnal Knowledge of a Minor and Use of Communications Systems to Facilitate Certain Offenses Involving Children.
  • Reggie Keaton, 45, was charged with Attempt Carnal Knowledge of a Minor and Use of Communications Systems to Facilitate Certain Offenses Involving Children.
  • Elmer Aquilar, 32, was charged with Attempt Carnal Knowledge of a Minor and Use of Communications Systems to Facilitate Certain Offenses Involving Children.

The FBI, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), and VBPD conducted the operation. 

