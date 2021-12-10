5-year-old dies after being shot in Elizabeth City, police say

According to police, it was initially reported the child was injured with a BB gun, but it was later updated that the child was shot in the abdomen by an actual gun.

A 5-year-old died after allegedly being shot in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, on Sunday afternoon.

The Elizabeth City Police Department said officers went to 1403 River Road shortly before 5 p.m. after someone reported that a child had been shot.

According to police, it was initially reported the child was injured with a BB gun, but it was later updated that the child was shot in the abdomen by an actual gun.

The child was taken to a local hospital but died from their injuries there. Police recovered a handgun in the area where officers responded.