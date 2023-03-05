5th suspect arrested in Ahoskie shooting

The shooting happened just minutes after a deadly double shooting involving a man and a teenage boy.

AHOSKIE, N.C. — Wednesday, deputies with the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office arrested a fifth suspect in a shooting that happened weeks ago.

On April 14 on Jernigan Airport Road, a man and a teenage boy pulled out guns and ended up killing each other following a confrontation at the boy's home, according to Hertford County Sheriff Dexter Hayes.

According to Hayes, deputies learned of another shooting that unfolded just minutes after the first one. Four suspects were arrested in connection to that crime.

Cameron Lassiter and Justin Powell are charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property.

Brandin Hawkins was charged with one count of accessory after the fact.

Andreas Monger was charged with counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property.

On Wednesday, authorities said they arrested Rashad Quadre Harmon and charged him in connection to the second shooting. He was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.