6 juveniles in custody after carjacking turns to police pursuit across Hampton Roads

The pursuit started in Portsmouth and ended in Isle of Wight County, resulting in two crashes along the way.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Six juveniles are in custody after a carjacking in Portsmouth led to a police pursuit ending in Isle of Wight County.

Portsmouth police got a call about the carjacking at around 7:30 Thursday evening. Roughly 15 minutes later, detectives saw a stolen car near the 2200 block of Portsmouth Boulevard, resulting in three juveniles being detained.

However, the driver of the stolen vehicle fled the scene with two others still inside.

The juveniles "evaded capture" by Norfolk police after causing an accident on Berkley Bridge.

A Portsmouth detective spotted the car entering the City of Portsmouth again by using the Flock camera system.

According to police, the "stolen vehicle’s reckless operation" led to another crash in Portsmouth. It's unclear if anyone was hurt in either crash.

Authorities from multiple jurisdictions pursued the stolen car, and the chase eventually came to an end in Isle of Wight County. That's where three more juveniles were detained.