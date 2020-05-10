6 mail collection boxes broken into near Richmond; Board of Elections unsure if election mail affected

"Neither the Department nor USPS has any information about whether any election mail was contained in the boxes," wrote a spokesperson.

RICHMOND, Va. — The Department of Elections said Monday that six outdoor mail collection boxes had been broken into, sometime between Sunday night and that morning.

"At this time, the United States Postal Service is investigating," read the release. "Neither the Department nor USPS has any information about whether any election mail was contained in the boxes."

Officials said anyone who dropped off mail to the three boxes in Henrico, two in Chesterfield and one in Richmond between 3 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Monday should call the USPS at 877.876.2455 to report what they had sent.

These are the locations of the boxes affected:

Henrico:

• 4990 Sadler Place

• 2000 Starling Drive

• 2100 E. Parham Road

Chesterfield:

• 7510 Lady Blair Lane

• 1201 Sycamore Square Drive

Richmond: