60-year-old man shot, killed in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police said a 60-year-old man was shot and killed near near Elm Avenue and South Street Wednesday night.
A release from investigators said the call for help came in at 11:53 p.m.
When first responders got to the man, he had a life-threatening injury on his upper body.
Police said he was rushed to a hospital, but doctors couldn't save him.
The victim's name was not publicly shared. There's no suspect information at this time.
If you know anything that could help police solve this case, call the crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.