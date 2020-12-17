60-year-old man shot, killed in Portsmouth

When first responders got to the man, he had a life-threatening injury on his upper body. He was rushed to a hospital, but doctors couldn't save him.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police said a 60-year-old man was shot and killed near near Elm Avenue and South Street Wednesday night.

A release from investigators said the call for help came in at 11:53 p.m.

The victim's name was not publicly shared. There's no suspect information at this time.