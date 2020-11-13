66-year-old man arrested in Franklin on child porn charges

Charles Greer Gatten, 66, was charged with possessing and distributing child porn.

FRANKLIN, Va. — Authorities arrested a Franklin man on Friday who faces multiple child porn charges.

Franklin Police were informed by the Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force about a man in their city who had allegedly possessed and distributed child porn.

They immediately launched an investigation into 66-year-old Charles Greer Gatten.

Their investigation ended in Gatten's arrest at his home on Meadow Lane.

Gatten was subsequently charged with three counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of distribution of child pornography.

Franklin Police worked with multiple agencies in Southampton County and Isle of Wight County who assisted them in their investigation.