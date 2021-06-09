66-year-old man sentenced to 5 years in prison, 5 year suspension after indecent exposure near a daycare

A witness told police the man was naked and shimmying his hips at the front door.

The Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney in the City of Virginia Beach said Laurence Drolet, 66, was charged and sentence for two counts of felony indecent exposure.

Drolet was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge James C Lewis to 10 years in prison with five years suspended, and five years to serve. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

According to a news release, on Dec. 2, 2020, Drolet exposed himself at the front door of First Discovery Academy Daycare.

A witness working at the daycare told police he was shimmying his hips as parents dropped off their kids at the daycare.

Police went to Drolet's house and when he came to the door, the witness identified him as the naked man. On April 26 he pled guilty to the charges.