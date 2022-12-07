A conversation about tattoos, fight led to deadly shooting at a 7-Eleven gas station in Newport News

Police said 28-year-old Divine Jackson shot 23-year-old Michael Faison Friday afternoon. Faison died in the hospital later that night.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Court documents reveal a conversation about tattoos and a fight led up to a shooting outside of a 7-Eleven gas station on Warwick Boulevard Friday afternoon. The paperwork said surveillance footage shows 23-year-old Michael Faison standing outside the store

According to the court documents, Faison spoke with a woman walking outside of the store after she noticed his smiley face tattoo on his arm. Then, they started talking about tattoos. She told detectives he "was probably not a good tattoo artist" but gave him her number.

The woman told detectives her boyfriend, 28-year-old Divine Jackson, stopped pumping gas and approached them when he noticed the two talking. Court documents said Jackson confronted Faison, asking him why he was talking to his girlfriend. It said Jackson slapped Faison before pointing a gun at his face at close range.

Documents said Faison took a step back and lifted his hands in a non-threatening matter. Then, it said the two got into a physical struggle. It said when Jackson broke free, he shot Faison in the face.

Jackson and his girlfriend then allegedly ran toward the gas pump and drove off. Police later found Jackson on Aqua Vista Drive where officers arrested him.

Before the shooting, surveillance video showed Jackson and his girlfriend stopped at a restaurant, where Jackson is seen dangling a gun in his girlfriend's face while sitting in the booth.

A friend of Faison’s said he died just trying to be friendly.

“There is good in this world, you just gotta realize that it’s just somebody that’s just trying to genuinely be nice," he said. "Not everything that everybody does has an ulterior motive.”