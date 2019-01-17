KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Students, staff and the grandparents of a 7-year-old boy are mourning his death. The child was found dead Wednesday evening after he was reported missing.

The principal at Colfax Elementary confirms the child's name as Logan Spruill and said he had austism. Principal Kimsey also said Logan was nonverbal and he spoke his first sentence this week.

He lived with this grandparents.

The Guilford County Sherrif's Office went to the 7500 block of Happy Hill Road just before 5 p.m. to look for a missing child. Deputies searched the area and found him unresponsive in some water. He was taken to Moses Cone Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

