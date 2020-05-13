7-year-old shot while trying to burglarize St. Louis home

A 23-year-old man that was remodeling the home heard banging and glass breaking at the back of the house

ST. LOUIS — A 7-year-old boy was shot and a 12-year-old boy was hurt after they tried to break into a home that was being remodeled on Tuesday, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

The incident happened just after 6 p.m. in the 1800 block of N. 20th Street, which is in the St. Louis Place neighborhood.

Police said a 23-year-old man that was remodeling the home heard banging and glass breaking at the back of the house.

He saw the boys climbing through a broken window and according to the police report, he feared for his safety and fired one shot at them.

As the boys were running, the 7-year-old was shot in his leg and the 12-year-old boy was hit by debris in his wrist.

Police said another 12-year-old boy was with them, but was not injured.

Both boys were taken to a hospital where their conditions have not been released. Police said both boys had stable vitals when they were transported.

The victim was not injured.

A police source told 5 On Your Side that the child who was shot admitted to the burglary and that the man who shot him was living there temporarily while rehabbing the home.

