Police say the woman has several minor injuries after she was robbed "of an undisclosed amount of money."

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A 71-year-old woman was assaulted and robbed in Portsmouth Wednesday.

According to the department, it happened just after 1 p.m. in the 400 block of Callis Road.

Police say the woman has several minor injuries after she was robbed "of an undisclosed amount of money."

Police say witnesses saw a white Honda Civic in the area that may be involved.