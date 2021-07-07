Suffolk police investigate who's responsible for an 8-year-old accidentally shooting a 12-year-old

Suffolk Interim Police Chief Al Chandler is urging the community to practice gun safety after a child accidentally shot another child.

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department is investigating who is responsible for an 8-year-old boy accidentally shooting a 12-year-old friend on Tuesday night.

“This is something that did not have to happen," said Suffolk Interim Police Chief Al Chandler.

Chandler said the 12-year-old boy was shot in the chest and is recovering at this time.

"He is a fighter and he’s doing a great job and trying to recover the best he can," said Chandler.

Chandler said he’s frustrated that an 8-year-old was able to get his hands on a gun. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on Kissimmee Avenue.

“He was being looked after by another individual. He ended up going to his mother's room where he found the firearm and brought that firearm outside to where a friend of his was and charged the weapon and accidentally discharged the weapon," said Chandler.

Chandler said the investigation is ongoing and they are working with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office. Chandler said the 8-year-old is still with his mother.

“To make sure that the appropriate charges are levied, if it comes to that," said Chandler.

Now, Chandler is calling on the community to step up and be aware.

“Police each other, police ourselves and say, 'You know, I have to do better. I need to go buy a gun lock today. I need to go buy a safe today. I need to go buy a lockbox today. I need to make sure my gun is safe so this doesn’t happen in my home.'"