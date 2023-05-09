81-year-old Newport News man arrested for 1994 sexual assault

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police arrested an 81-year-old man Tuesday for a sexual assault that happened in the 90s.
According to the Newport News Police Department, officers initially spoke with Daniel Landis, of Newport News, on Aug. 23, 2022, regarding a sexual assault that happened in 1994.
After further investigation, officers arrested Landis and charged him with indecent liberties and aggravated sexual battery for offenses.
The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency number at 757–247–2500.