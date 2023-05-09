81-year-old Newport News man arrested for 1994 sexual assault

Newport News police arrested 81-year-old Daniel Landis Tuesday for a sexual assault that happened in the 90s.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police arrested an 81-year-old man Tuesday for a sexual assault that happened in the 90s.

According to the Newport News Police Department, officers initially spoke with Daniel Landis, of Newport News, on Aug. 23, 2022, regarding a sexual assault that happened in 1994.

After further investigation, officers arrested Landis and charged him with indecent liberties and aggravated sexual battery for offenses.