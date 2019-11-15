FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Officials have released 911 calls from a Friday morning crash at a school bus stop in Forsyth County.

Authorities said two students and their father were hit by a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old at the bus stop. The bus had stopped at the driveway of a home on Buford Highway near Echols Road just before 7 a.m. Friday morning.

"Hey, I gotta bus sitting on Buford Highway," the Forsyth County schools dispatcher told the 911 center. "They just, they were picking up kids at a stop and a car went around on the passenger side and hit kids."

"Okay, do you know if there were any injuries?" asked the 911 operator.

"We just know that there are injuries - you need to ask for an ambulance," the school dispatcher said. "We do not know the severity. We just called it in."

At the same time, a man in a truck had stopped and was trying to help the victims. He also called 911.

"Yeah, there's been a couple of people hit on -- uh -- 140," the driver said.

"Were people hit or were vehicle hit?" 911 asked.

"Couple of people hit -- yeah, a child," the driver replied. "People, people waiting for the bus."

"Kids waiting for the bus?" the 911 dispatcher asked.

"Correct," the caller said.

The school dispatcher was still on with 911, explaining that they couldn't tell what the nature of the injuries was.

"We do not know what kind of injuries. We know that one is laying in the ditch," the school dispatcher said. "One is laying in a driveway. It's two students and a father. Those two students belong to Haw Creek Elementary."

On the second call, the driver who stopped was telling the dispatcher that the child in the ditch was unconscious.

"Can you check that unconscious child -- make sure she's breathing?" the dispatcher asked the caller.

"Is she breathing, Jared?" he called to someone away from the phone. "She is breathing," he said.

The car that struck the father and children had remained at the scene.

"The driver seems to be okay," the driver that stopped said.

"What was he driving?" the dispatcher asked him.

"A Toyota," the caller replied.

"Was it an SUV. or a car or a truck," the 911 dispatcher asked.

"No, it was just a Toyota Camry LE," the caller said. "He stopped."

The dispatcher asked him, "Are you related to anybody or --"

"No," the caller replied quickly. "No, I was in my truck. Yeah. I was in my truck and I seen a car, just couldn't stop for the bus and went into, uh, into the shoulder on the right-hand side, and that's where they were standing to wait for the bus."

Before the first responders arrived at the scene, the unconscious girl who was in the ditch began to come to. The truck driver could be heard on the phone talking to her.

"You okay, sweetie?," the driver said. (crying can be heard in the background). "You scared? How old are you?"

The three victims were transported to a local hospital where, by Friday afternoon, the father and the 6-year-old were listed as stable. The 9-year-old remained in critical condition.

Authorities said 19-year-old Christopher Ray Frachiseur has been charged with three counts of serious injury by vehicle, driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving, failure to stop for a school bus loading or unloading, too fast for conditions and due care while operating a motor vehicle.

He is being held without bond in the Forsyth County Jail.

