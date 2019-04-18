NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police said a man died Tuesday from injuries sustained during a shooting on April 2.

Police said the shooting took place in the 6200 block fo Alexander Street at the beginning of April around 6:15 a.m.

The man was 37-year-old Devon Dorsey. He was found at the scene by police and he was taken to a local hospital where he died two weeks later.

Detectives have not released any suspect information, motive, or the circumstances surrounding this shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.