Woman accused of stealing bottles of liquor from Virginia Beach ABC stores at least 29 times

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Hampton woman is behind bars, accused of stealing thousands of dollars in liquor from Virginia Beach ABC stores on at least 29 separate occasions.
Following an investigation, 30-year-old Shadora Ariel Cooper was arrested on May 26 and charged with 29 counts of petit larceny.
Virginia Beach Police said the total value of stolen liquor amounted to $11,546.32. The thefts reportedly happened between December of 2022 and May of 2023.
Police said the thefts remain under investigation and ask that anyone who may have any information about this case call the Virginia Beach Police Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or anonymously through Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-562-5887. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.